MISSING: Teenage boy believed to be in Preston

Police are appealing for information to find a missing teenager who was last seen on 13 December.

Joshua Oakey is missing from his home address in Shrewsbury but is believed to have been making his way to Preston when he was last seen.

He is 15-years old, white, slim build with light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, dark blue jeans, a Nike cap, black and blue Adidas trainers and was carrying a satchel bag.

If you have any information that may help the police find him, please ring 101 quoting log reference 1555 of the 13th December.