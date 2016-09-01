MISSING TEEN: Police ‘extremely worried’ about 16-year-old

Police are ‘extremely worried’ about the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who has gone missing from home in Walton-le-Dale.

Rebecca Cawdron was last seen around 1.20pm on August 29 on Duddle Lane in the town, when she said she was going to the train station to travel to Nelson.

She was expected home at 9.30pm but did not return. It is not known whether she travelled to Nelson or went elsewhere.

Rebecca has connections to Burnley, as well as Nelson and Walton-le-Dale.

Detective Inspector Alisa Wilson, from the Lancashire Police Public Protection Unit, said: “Rebecca has not been seen for several days now and we are becoming extremely worried about her.

“We would urge anybody who knows where she is, or who thinks they may have seen her, to contact us immediately.

“Similarly we would urge Rebecca herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

She is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length, light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings and black trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1664 of August 29th.