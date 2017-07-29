MISSING: Search for teen last seen in Preston two months ago

Have your say

Police are searching for a teenage boy who has been missing for more than two months.

Lancashire Police has today issued an appeal for information to help them find 14-year-old Daniel Smith.

He was last seen in the Edmund Street area of Preston at around noon on May 24.

He is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build. He has short light brown hair and speaks with a regional accent.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Daniel has been missing for some time now and it is clearly very concerning.

"We would ask anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

"Furthermore, we would urge Daniel, if he sees this appeal, to call officers and let us know he is safe."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log reference 904 of July 28.

It is not clear when Daniel was reported missing.