MISSING: Man, 19, from Blackpool

A 19-year-old man has gone missing from Blackpool and his the police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Brian Horricks was last seen in Blackpool Town Centre on Tuesday 17th January 2017 at around 6pm.

He is described as a white male, 19 years old, around 6ft 5ins in height, slim build and was last seen wearing a purple jacket, jeans and grey trainers.

His family are now very worried about him.

Police would like anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them on 101 quoting log reference LC-20170116-1571.