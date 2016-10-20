Missing Lancaster teenager – update

Police remain concerned for a 15-year-old Lancaster girl who is missing.

Elin Bland was last seen at around noon on Wednesday leaving Chadwick High School, Mainway in Skerton.

Elin Bland is missing, believed to be in the Lancaster area.

She was reported missing a short time later after the taxi driver waiting to take her home informed school she had not turned up.

Elin, of Bay Horse, has not made contact with friends or family since.

A Lancaster Police spokesman, said: “Elin left school at her usual time but did not make it to the taxi which was waiting directly outside.

“She has not been seen or heard from since, which is extremely out of character for her.

“If you believe you have seen Elin or know where she may be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would urge also Elin, if she sees this appeal, to make contact with either her family or us.”

Elin is described as white, of slim build, with brown eyes and very long, dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trousers, a grey hoodie and black shoes.

Bay Search and Rescue, Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team and Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team conducted a four hour search of the river Lune between 10pm and 2.30am last night, but did not find Elin.

Anyone who has seen Elin should call 101 and quote log number 558 of October 19.