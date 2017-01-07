Missing couple scare false alarm

A lifeboat crew was scrambled after a couple were thought to be missing in thick fog.

Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew responded to their first call out of the New Year when a member of the public reported the couple missing.

However, it turned out to be a false alarm.

HM Coastguard requested the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to join police officers and the local Coastguard team to search for two people and a dog reported to be missing in thick fog in the Battery area of Morecambe at around noon today.

With an incoming tide, the charity’s inshore rescue hovercraft was launched and the crew quickly proceeded to the area and began the search.

They were stood down when it was confirmed by police that the couple’s car had been identified as having left the area.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Hovercraft Commander, Andy Wright, said: “We were able to search the area thoroughly, even though visibility was down to about 40 metres due to the fog, making the operation very difficult.

“The important thing is that people are safe.”

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Colin Midwinter, said: “Although a false alarm, it was made with good intent and we would always encourage the public to err on the side of caution by reporting anything which they believe to be evidence of someone at risk.”