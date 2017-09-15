Missing Clarke found ‘safe and well’

Missing footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found ‘safe and well’ in Liverpool, police have confirmed.

Fears were growing for former Preston North End, Blackpool and Burnley footballer, Clarke Carlisle, who was reported to be missing in Manchester. His worried wife, Carrie Carlisle‏, took to Twitter this morning after the footballer was last seen on Flag Market at around 2.30pm in Preston yesterday.

Family members, however, believed he had travelled to Manchester since that sighting. His wife said: “Missing: Clarke’s last known whereabouts was Manchester City Centre at 6am. If you see him please get in touch.”

The former PFA Chairman has a history of mental illness and has talked openly about his issues. He made 85 appearances for Blackpool, 128 for Burnley and 20 for Preston. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0235 of September 15.