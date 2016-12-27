Missing 13-year-old girl appeal

Police have launched an appeal after a 13-year-old girl went missing.

Olivia Duxbury was last seen at Royal Preston Hospital at about 2.15am on Boxing Day.

She is described as white, wearing a khaki green top, black ripped jeans and black trainers.

She is missing from her home address in Lancaster, but it is believed she is currently in the Preston area.

Sgt Luke Newman said: “I would appeal to anyone who sees Olivia or knows where she is to get in touch with us.

“I’d also ask Olivia to contact us if she sees this appeal to let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20161226-0142.