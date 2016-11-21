Miss England jets off for a rap off

The reigning Miss England is planning to take on the likes of Kanye West and Jay-Z, rapping her way into becoming Miss World.

Elizabeth Grant, of Ribbleton, is flying out to Washington tomorrow and she will be the first Miss England ever to perform a rap in the Miss World talent round.

And to see just how glamorous she can make a baseball cap look, Elizabeth had an urban-style photo shoot with North West photographer Andy Bristow as she decides what to wear for her performance.

The 20-year-old said: “Some of my friends and family think I should wear a ball gown but I won’t be comfortable performing a rap in that.

“I will be wearing a beautiful Ellie Wilde designer gown for the main catwalk show but for the talent round I’m going urban.

“I’m rapping to Are you Ready by Logic and I need to feel the vibe.”

Miss England director Angie Beasley said: “Previous Miss England’s winners have performed opera, ballet dancing and Shakespeare for the Miss World judges but Elizabeth wants to stay true to herself and her families love of all styles of music, rap being one.”

Her biggest fan - and dad - DJ Des Grant said: “I’m so proud of my daughter and I’m going to be with her all the way.

“I’ll be flying to Washington next month to support Elizabeth in the Miss World competition. The whole of Preston is behind her and I hope the whole of England will be too.”

A total of 130 winners from all across the globe will be meeting in Washington on Saturday for the three-week competition.

The Miss World final will take place on December 18 in Washington DC.

Top prize is $100,000 and the coveted crown with the winner becoming a global ambassador for Beauty With A Purpose that has raised more than £2bn for disadvantaged children since Julia Morley founded the cause.

To win Miss World, Elizabeth must score the highest number of points for a range of activities which take place from the moment the contestants arrive at the competition. The challenges include sports, talent, and top model.

Elizabeth won the Miss Preston competition in April and fund-raises for Derian House Children’s Hospice where her sister Melanie was cared for before she died of a brain tumour in 2001, aged 12.

