Miss England is ready to Sleep Walk Under the Stars

Miss England modelled a new look this week – a onesie – as she joined the countdown to a charity walk for the hospice which supported her older sister.

Elizabeth Grant, of Preston, is looking forward to the Derian House Sleep Walk Under The Stars, a 10k circular walk, on Saturday September 17.

Miss England - Elizabeth Grant - with Derian House's fund-raising team to promote Sleep Walk Under the Stars

The 20-year-old is an avid supporter of the Chorley-based hospice after staff and volunteers looked after her sister, Melanie, who died 15 years ago, aged just 12.

As she prepares to compete for the Miss World title in Washington later this year, she has agreed to lead off the walkers.

Elizabeth said: “I invite people to join me on the Sleep Walk. Derian House holds a special place in my heart after they helped me cope with the death of my big sister and I will never forget how much support they gave me and my family.”

TV personality and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Ted Robbins will officially start the walk which follows a circular 10k route from Astley Park, taking in Euxton, Buckshaw Village, Botany Brow, Cowling and Chorley, on September 17.

Miss Preston - Elizabeth Grant - at Derian House to promote Sleep Walk Under the Stars

Event organiser Susie Poppitt said: “Many thanks to both Elizabeth and Ted for offering to join in the fun and making our Sleep Walk Under The Stars extra-special.

“We’ve had a great response to our Sleepwalk. But there is still room for more people – young and old, male or female, individuals or groups of family, friends or colleagues – to join in and make it a night to remember.

“You can saunter under the stars or power walk the course, the choice is yours.

“The Sleepwalk is one of the main events in our Dream Campaign which is running throughout the year to raise awareness of how much impact caring for a poorly child at home can impact on a family’s sleep pattern. At Derian we can step in to give families that much-needed good night’s sleep, safe in the knowledge their child is in good hands.”

Starting at 10pm, the route will be stewarded throughout and walkers will return to the park for a snack. A team of dedicated Derian staff and volunteers are planning to ‘walk the walk’ in their favourite onesies and would love others to join them, too.

Get in touch now to register and receive a support pack. Contact the fund-raising team on 01257 271271 who will send the details by return of post.

