Misery hit Preston residents to have homes repaired after botched energy efficiency work

A solution could be just weeks away for unfortunate Preston residents who were victims of a botched home improvement scheme.

Preston Council has been battling to get aid for some 62 householders in Fishwick whose properties were damaged in a Government sponsored energy efficiency initiative some three years ago.

Their homes are now being surveyed to identify what remedial work will be needed to repair damp, mould and flooding damage after external cladding was poorly fitted.

The Council had no involvement in the scheme other than helping to promote it, but Coun Martyn Rawlinson explained he and fellow councillor Zafar Coupland, council staff and city MP Mark Hendrick stepped in to try and get a solution.

After industry regulator OFGEM intervened specialist company Aldrock has been brought in to conduct internal and external surveys. Coun Rawlinson said: “It’s obviously very good news for those residents who originally complained about the work. We have been putting pressure on the Government and energy regulators to make amends.”

Each repaired property will also be provided with a 25 year, insurance backed, guarantee for the free of charge work.

But it’s thought hundreds of other local homes could have been affected too. OFGEM is still negotiating about other properties which could have been damaged in Fishwick and Coun Rawlinson said residents will be contacted as soon as the outcome of talks is known. The company which carried out the original work is no longer in business.