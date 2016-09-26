‘Mindless vandals’ attack Morecambe lifeboat station and threaten volunteers

A gang of 30 youths attacked Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat station on Sunday night before threatening volunteers when they gave chase.

Police were called to the station just after 9pm on Sunday, September 25, after volunteers inside the building reported young people throwing stones at the building.

Colin Midwinter

Colin Midwinter, volunteer deputy launching authority, said that volunteers were in the building at the time, having just hosted a visit by a group of young people from Lancaster.

The group smashed a large observational window, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage, and then ran off when RNLI volunteers gave chase.

Mr Midwinter said volunteers managed to catch up with some of the youths near Poulton Park, who when challenged made threats of violence.

Lancashire Police said they were called to the lifeboat station in Marine Road Central just after 9pm to reports of criminal damage.

RNLI crews during the practice demo at the celebration day at Morecambe Lifeboat station. Picture by Ian Martin.

He said: “It is sad to reflect that on a weekend when my granddaughter joined hundreds of other young people on the Scouts’ district camp and many others in the area were similarly engaged in positive activities; a small minority have nothing better to do than engage in mindless vandalism on a building funded by public donation for the purpose of saving lives.

“Fortunately, on this occasion, the damage was confined to a window.

“The vital communications equipment located behind it survived unscathed and so our operational capability has not been affected.”

It is not yet clear whether anyone has been arrested or charged.