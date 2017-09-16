Military Show returns to wow crowds

The Preston Military Show returns to historic Fulwood Barracks today.

This year’s show saw the reappearance of the crowd-pleasing massed bands ceremony, a parachute display drop and a selection of military vehicles, but it will also feature the last ever public performance of the Army’s motorcycle display team.

The Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team, also known as the White Helmets, performed and equipment on display included a Scimitar tracked vehicle, a Foxhound vehicle and a Wolfhound protected patrol vehicle. There is also an over flight by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – weather permitting.

The Commander of 42nd Infantry Brigade and HQ North West, Colonel Phil Harrison, said: “Not only is this all free, the show is also a great opportunity to meet your Armed Forces and learn a bit more about what we do, here and across the world. But most of all it will be a fun day out for all the family.”