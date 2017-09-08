Mexican festival Day of the Dead set to come to Preston for the first time

A Mexican festival taking the UK by storm is coming to Preston for the first time.

Dia De Muertos or Day of the Dead promises to be ‘the most insane spectacle of the year’.

The international tour of the latest clubbing craze will bring world-renowned acrobats, theatrical circus performers, and professional Latin dancers to the city centre.

A spokesman promoting the festivities said: “In the last few years, Day of the Dead has exploded in popularity and this year we’ve decided to go massive.

“Day of the Dead just wouldn’t be the same without great music, and we’re pushing the boat out this year with live percussionist performances and a host of international DJs.

“Combined with Europe’s largest confetti cannons and CO2 guns, pyrotechnics and fire breathers, Day of the Dead is set to be the most insane spectacle of the year.

“There will be plenty of opportunities for you to get involved with the Day of the Dead festivities – professional film makeup artists will be running a candy skull face painting station, and huge piñatas will be scattered around that will need teams of you to break open.”

The carnival is rolling through Preston Guild Hall on November 24, starting at 10pm going through the night until 4am the next day.

