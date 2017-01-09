Met Office issues yellow warning for snow and wind across Lancashire

It's about to get very chilly and the Met Office has just confirmed it by issuing a yellow weather warning for the north-west of England today (9 January).

The warning, which advises those affected to 'be aware', has been issued as snow showers are expected to develop from Wednesday evening lasting into Thursday.

These, combined with strong winds, could lead to locally very poor travel conditions, say the Met Office.

Travellers are being warned of the potential for disruption to transport due to lying and blowing snow.

Areas expected to be disrupted are Blackpool, Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen, Cheshire West and Chester, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Merseyside and Warrington.

A statement on the Met Office website says: "Cold air originating over Arctic Canada will affect the area from Wednesday evening through Thursday, bringing snow showers and strong winds.

"Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected in exposed coastal areas and on hills in association with snow showers, leading to temporary blizzard conditions.

"As well as reduced visibility, 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate anywhere within the warning area, with 10-20 cm possible above 300 m.

"Lightning may accompany the heaviest showers, with potential disruption to power supplies as a consequence."

The warning is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, 11 January to 12pm on Thursday, 12 January.