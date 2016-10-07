MEP to lead probe into UKIP ‘brawl’

The decision to refer an incident involving North West UKIP MEP Steven Woolfe to the European Parliament’s Code of Conduct Advisory Committee has been welcomed by committee chairman Sajjad Karim.

The Lancashire Conservative MEP promised to move swiftly to investigate the altercation which occurred at a UKIP delegation meeting in Strasbourg and left Mr Woolfe requiring emergency medical treatment. Following the referral by Parliament President Martin Schulz, Mr Karim is taking immediate steps to preserve all the evidence available, including any CCTV footage.#

Mr Karim asked for anyone wiht any information to come forward.

He said: “This was a very serious incident and we send our best wishes to Mr Woolfe and his family and hope he makes a fast and full recovery.”