Members of Mormon faith perform at Chorley Market

Chorley Market was alive with the sounds of a church choir ahead of their musical spectacular depicting the origins of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

More than 300 members of the Mormon faith will recall their history during The British Pageant at the Pageant Theatre, Chorley, from August 1 to 5 and August 8 to 12. It will be a story told through music, acting and readings from 150-year-old journals.

The large cast and choir are amateur performers from all over the country who have volunteered their time in the past months to rehearse together.

It includes husband and wife Simon and Sarah Munday and their son Jacob, from Chorley. Evening performances begin at 8pm, with a country fair at 6.30pm.

Matinees are August 5, 11 and 12 at 3pm, with the country fair at 1.30pm. For free tickets, visit www.ldsbritishpageant.co.uk.

Park and Ride is available at Botany Bay.