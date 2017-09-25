Meeting debating call for Lancashire County Council leader’s resignation must be re-convened

A call for the resignation of County Coun Geoff Driver, leader of Lancashire County Council, is set to be debated by the full council for a second time.

An extraordinary meeting of the council, called by the Labour opposition to consider a three part motion, including the no-confidence vote on Coun Driver’s future, was abandoned unexpectedly on Friday, September 15 following the collapse of Morecambe Coun Tony Jones, who was rushed to hospital.

At the time the Labour group said it was withdrawing the motion, which had been put by deputy Labour group leader County Coun John Fillis.

The debate, which ran for about an hour, had provided an opportunity to debate the ruling Tory group’s plan to oust Chief Executive Jo Turton from her role and shake-up the senior management team.

It included a call for a transparent debate on the controversial restructuring. Now councillors say they have been told the meeting must continue and group leaders must agree a suitable date.

Labour group leader County Coun Azhar Ali said: “The full council meeting has to be reconvened from the point where the meeting halted because of Coun Jones being taken ill. The Chief Executive has confirmed it has to be reconvened.”

The council’s four group leaders, including Coun Driver, (pictured) Liberal Democrat leader Coun David Whipp and Independent Coun Liz Oades must now agree a date.

But with the council’s employment committee due to meet this Friday and progress the restructure Labour says it wants a meeting as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are currently working to identify a suitable date for the extraordinary full council meeting to be reconvened.”