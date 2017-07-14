Matt has a close shave on big birthday

Turning 30 has brought about a few changes to Matt Haworth, not least a new look after more than three years growing his hair for a worthy cause.

His birthday, he decided, would be the perfect occasion to brave the shave and donate his locks to the children’s charity The Little Princess Trust.

Matt goes for a big chop

Willing barber Peter Anderson kindly opened his shop in Steeley Lane, Chorley to carry out the big cut.

Matt said: ‘’I don’t really have a story but cancer has taken members of my family and everyday it takes countless others so I decided to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support by shaving my head.

“I believe that charities like Macmillan do incredible work for people who need their support. I know almost every family in the UK is effected by Cancer and Macmillan are there for everyone and anyone who need their care and support.”

Matt’s hair will be used to make real hair wigs for both boys and girls that have sadly lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.