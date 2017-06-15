Massive response to Preston Prom night appeal

​A Preston mum who appealed for help to get a group of teenagers to their school Prom night has been inundated with offers of help.

Pupils from the Sir Tom Finney Community High School in Preston are holding their prom night on June 29 at the Lonsdale Club in the city.

Photo: David Hurst 10 year old Jessica Mulholland of Margaret Road, Penwortham who has a combination of rare chromosome disorders, pictured with mum Laura

The event’s venue was changed recently – and now organisers are finding it difficult to book transport to get the youngsters to the celebrations.

Sir Tom Finney Community High School caters for pupils with special educational needs, learning difficulties and disabilites.

Parent Laura Mulholland, whose daughter Jessica attends the school, appealed for help via the Post.

Now she and the Post have received a flood of offers of help to get the youngsters to their big night.

Offer of transport re Sir Tom Finney School prom

Many sent in pictures of their cars they hoped to use, see left.

Laura said she was now looking through all the generous offers.

“It has been a smashing response,” she said.

Around 33 youngsters, some in wheelchairs, are due at the event.

Offer of transport re Sir Tom Finney School prom

Jessica Mulholland is thought to be the only girl in the world to have a combination of rare chromosome disorders. Jessica, of Leyland, has six different chromosome abnormalities, some of which mean she has DNA missing, while some mean she has extra DNA.

Offers of help to the Prom night flooded into Jessica’s mum. And the Post was contacted by many readers.

They included: Lee Burns, Jo Davies, Teresa Moss, Tommy Hollingworth, Karl Sowerby, Sonia Davies, Sarah Gee, Alistair Newsham, Doug Wood, Deborah Fielding, and Jackson and Taylor, Andy Speariett and Stonebridge Car Centre.