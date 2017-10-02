Mark wins Lancashire’s Moor Hall a Michelin Star

Top Lancashire chef and restaurateur Mark Birchall has scooped a Michelin Star - just months after his restaurant opened.

The jubilant chef patron, who was born in Adlington, near Chorley, has gone from washing up in a local pub as a teenager to winning the top accolade for Moor Hall,near Ormskirk.

Chef Patron at Moor Hall near Ormskirk Mark Birchall has just been awarded a Michelin Star

The former Runshaw College student declared his joy via Twitter saying today: “What a day. Our formidable team. We have done it. The start of our journey...”

Rebecca Burr, Editor of the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2018, praised both Mark and the county saying: “Lancashire produces some world-class ingredients and Mark Birchall uses some of these beautifully at Moor Hall. It’s a real star of the West Lancashire dining out scene.”

Mark’s impressive CV over the past 15 years includes top roles at outstanding venues.

Most recently he was Executive Chef at the two Michelin Star L’Enclume in Cartmel in Cumbria. He has worked at the county’s other one Michelin star venue Northcote Manor, at Langho, near Preston.

He gained recognition when he won the Roux Scholarship, the premier competition for chefs in the UK, in 2011. He has also worked at El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, a three Michelin Star restaurant owned by the Roca Brothers, twice voted the world’s best restaurant.

Mark fulfilled his ambition to run his own restaurant by going into business with Hall owners Andy and Tracey Bell.

They purchased the historic 16th century Grade II listed building, which is set in five acres of land at Aughton, near Ormskirk, in 2015. The Hall first appears in records in 1282, but its origins are thought to be far older.

Mark’s style is described as “modern British cuisine, wherever possible using produce grown on site or from local suppliers.”

