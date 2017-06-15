Marathon runner raises thousands for St Catherine's Hospice

A man who was told he would struggle to run again after injury has raised more than £2,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice by running in the London Marathon.

Martyn Thomas, a quality engineer for Leyland Trucks, completed the gruelling 26.2 mile challenge in three hours, 59 minutes and 23 seconds, despite tearing a ligament on his knee.

He has now collected his sponsorship money and raised £2,065 for the Lostock Hall-based hospice.

Martyn, who lives in Leyland, said: “My family are keen runners; I’ve always wanted to complete a marathon but five years ago I tore a ligament in my knee and was told I wouldn’t be able to run properly again. I have been determined to increase the strength in my leg and fulfil my dream to complete a marathon.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever done – apart from getting married to my wife of course.”

The 33-year-old decided to use the challenge to raise funds for St Catherine’s in memory of a friend’s mum.

He said: “St Catherine’s Hospice is my local charity, the care and support they provide is absolutely fantastic and very much appreciated.

“I’ve always supported St Catherine’s individually and through work - Leyland Trucks regularly supports the hospice through the company ‘Helping Hands’ charity initiative.

“And the mother of a friend of mine was cared for in the hospice before she died – so I dedicated the 26 miles to her.”

St Catherine’s fund-raising officer, Hayley Jackson, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Martyn who has raised an incredible £2,065 for the hospice.

“Martyn’s determination to not only complete a marathon, but to overcome an injury in order to do so is very inspiring. The money he has raised will help us to be there for local people facing life-shortening illnesses when they need it most.”

