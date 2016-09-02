Man wanted for rape, firearms and threats to kill

Police are hunting a wanted man from Blackpool in connection with a number of serious charges including rape, wounding and false imprisonment.

John Hewitt, 36, formerly of Dickson Road, is also wanted in connection with possession of a firearm, threats to kill and theft.

These incidents are reported to have taken place between June 2015 and July this year.

Detective Sergeant Ellie Gomerson from Blackpool’s Public Protection Unit said: “We are actively trying to locate Hewitt and so I urge who may have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch with us.

“I would advise anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact the police immediately.”

Hewitt has links to Essex, Portsmouth, Wales, Norfolk, Thames Valley, Greater Manchester and London.

Other names he uses are John Wilson, Dean McKenzie, John Burton and John Davies.

If you have any information that could help police locate Hewitt, call 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.