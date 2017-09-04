Man taken to hospital after North Pier sea rescue

Dramatic scenes were captured last night after a woman was rescued from the sea near North Pier.

Lifeboats from Blackpool RNLI and Lytham and Fleetwood coastguard rescue teams were all scrambled to reports of a woman in the water at around 9.45pm on September 3.

Lifeboat teams scrambled to rescue the woman Pic: Sophie Rawlinson

A spokesman for the Coastguard said that the woman was pulled to safety by a member of the public who entered the water.

The man was taken to hospital after he swallowed water for checks, but is not believed to have suffered injuries.

A coastguard spokesman said: "We were called out to reports of a woman in the water but before we could reach her a man had entered the water.

"The woman was pulled out but left the scene as soon as she was rescued from the water.

"The man who who pulled her out swallowed some water and was taken to hospital by ambulance for checks.

"We would like to remind members of the public that they should not enter the water after they have consumed alcohol."

The police confirmed they were called to the rescue.

A spokesman said that the woman was located at another location away from the scene at around 2.45am.

If you see somebody in distress in the water always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Did you rescue the woman? Did you see the incident? Get in touch and let us know at the Blackpool Gazette - 01253 400888 editorial@blackpoolgazette.co.uk