Man taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Preston

A man was taken to hospital after a fire in a grill pan in Preston, say fire services.

Two fire engines from Preston were called out to Hamer Road on September 7 at around 2.10pm.

Crews arrived to find that the fire had burnt out but the householder had inhaled smoke.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines and crews from Preston were assigned to an incident at which food in a grill pan had ignited.

"The fire had burnt out without spreading to the surroundings but the householder had inhaled smoke and firefighters administered first aid prior to the arrival of ambulance paramedics, while colleagues set a portable fan unit to extract smoke from the kitchen."

The householder is not thought to have suffered life-threatening injuries.