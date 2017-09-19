Man taken to hospital after house fire in Chorley

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a property in Chorley, say fire crews.

Two fire engines were called out to a property on Hamilton Road, at around 1.30am in the early hours of Monday, September 18.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire was in the kitchen of the house.

"Two fire engines and crews from Chorley attended and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

"The man had suffered the effects of breathing smoke and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks."

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We attended an incident and took a male patient to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance."

The householder is not believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.