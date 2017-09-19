Man taken to hospital after house fire in Chorley

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a property in Chorley, say fire crews.
Two fire engines were called out to a property on Hamilton Road, at around 1.30am in the early hours of Monday, September 18.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire was in the kitchen of the house.
"Two fire engines and crews from Chorley attended and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.
"The man had suffered the effects of breathing smoke and was taken to hospital for precautionary checks."
A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We attended an incident and took a male patient to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance."
The householder is not believed to have been seriously injured in the incident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.