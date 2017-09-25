Search

Man taken to hospital after fire at flat in Preston

Crews were called to the fire on New Hall Lane
A man was taken to hospital after becoming "disorientated" following a fire at his flat in Preston, say fire crews.

Two engines were called to the fire which started in the kitchen of a property at Centenary Flats on New Hall Lane at around 5pm on Sunday, September 24.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called to a kitchen fire after some cooking had been left unattended.

"We had to break into the flat and lead a man to safety.

"The man was disorientated so he went to Royal Preston Hospital for a check up.

"We used a hose reel to put out the fire.

"Smoke damage was limited to one room."

Ambulance services confirmed that the man was not thought to be in a life-threatening condition.