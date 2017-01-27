Man spotted walking on hard shoulder on M6 near Carnforth

A young man wearing dark clothing and carrying a dark rucksack was seen walking under a bridge on the M6 southbound this morning.

Highways officers were called to junction 34-35 at 9.50am this morning (Friday January 27) after reports of a man walking along the hard shoulder.

Police were also called to the southbound junction at around 10am.

The man was spotted walking under the bridge which merges into lane one on the M6 before road works at the Carnforth junction.

Warning signs were placed along the M6 to caution drivers of a possible pedestrian in the road and speed was asked to be reduced to 50mph.

Traffic officers from Cumbria stopped the man on the hard shoulder at junction 36 and gave him safety advice.

The man told officers he was trying to make his way to Preston.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency said: “People sometimes use the motorway in this way but of course it is very unsafe with high speed vehicles.

“The man was give safety advice and cautions and was taken off the motorway.”