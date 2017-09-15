Man’s death ‘not suspicious’ say police

A man has died after being found seriously ill in the street in Preston in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police launched an investigation into the death, which they say was in “unexplained circumstances”.

However, last night Preston police revealed they are not treating the death of a man in the city as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “The man, identified as a local man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died at shortly before 3.15am.

“Following enquiries the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

They were contacted by the ambulance service, after the man was found in Aqueduct Street at around 2.30am on Friday.

The spokesman said: “Police were called by the ambulance service to a report that a man was being treated by paramedics on Aqueduct Street in Preston.

“Police are particularly keen to speak to a woman who was at the scene and who moved a bike belonging to the man.

“We are urging her to come forward.”

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained until the circumstances become clear.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance confirmed that they had treated a casualty at the scene.