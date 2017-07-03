Man's camper van protest goes viral

A man has seen his protest against a Preston business go viral.

Facebook posts about Lee Owens' efforts to force Marquis Motorhomes to take back the camper van he bought have attracted hundreds of comments and been shared more than 900 times.

He has been camped outside the firm's Preston branch, on Chain Caul Way, since Friday, in a bid to draw attention to his plight.

The 34-year-old has said he is unhappy with the service he has received since buying the Swift Escape Lifestyle motorhome for £46,000 11 months ago.

While Marquis declined to comment on the situation, which saw police called out on Friday, the Post understands the company has said it will carry out the repairs he initially requested.

However Mr Owens, from Oldham, now says he is 'rejecting' the van and wants his money back. He has been invited to follow Marquis' official complaints procedure.

After posting online listing his grievances - which include a leaking water pump, a faulty gas cooker and peeling and cracked veneers - he said he was contacted by the manufacturer which said it had not yet received a warranty claim from the dealer.

He said: "It was last in the dealership here eight weeks ago.

"I'm obviously quite annoyed, to say the least.

"My issue now is I want to reject the van and get a full refund."

He said he plans to take his protest to other branches run by the company if he does not get his money back.

"I'm in it for the long haul," he said. "If I say I'm doing something, I'm doing it. I will not be moved."

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police confirmed it was called to Chain Caul Way at around 10.05am on Friday to reports a camper van was blocking access to a cafe and driver test centre.

Officers visited and said the van was moved by 11.15am and there were 'no issues', a force spokeswoman said.

Mr Owens has since parked the van - adorned with a banner alleging it is 'falling to bits' - on the opposite side of the street.