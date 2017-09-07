Man's body found in River Ribble

A man's body has been found in the River Ribble, say police.

Emergency services were called to the river close to Holme Road at around 5.55pm on Wednesday September 6.

The body of a 79-year-old man from Preston was recovered with assistance from the Penwortham fire crews.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called yesterday to reports the body of a man had been found in the River Ribble.

"We attended and sadly recovered the body of a 79-year-old man from Preston."

Police have confirmed that the man's death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been made aware.

A file will be passed to the Coroner.