Man rescued in Blackpool blaze drama

A man was dramatically rescued from the bedroom of his burning home after firefighters were called to a major fire in Blackpool.

Crews arrived to find the ground floor of the property on London Road well alight and were forced to use a ladder to rescue the man from his first floor bedroom.

Three engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended the fire which started at around 5.30pm on 30 January.

The fire was extinguished using hose reels and a ventilation unit.

The man rescued from the fire was taken to hospital by ambulance but his current condition is not known.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "When firefighters arrived at the scene, one person was still inside the property and firefighters managed to get inside the property and rescue them. The person rescued from the fire was taken to hospital by paramedics."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.