Man rescued from sea after swimming out of his depth

A man was rescued from the sea near Central Pier last night after he swam out of his depth, says the Coastguard.

The unfolding emergency was spotted by a security guard on the pier who quickly alerted the Coastguard at around 8.50pm last night.

Members of the public also assisted by throwing a life ring to the man.

A lifeboat from Blackpool RNLI was launched and Lytham Coastguard Rescue Team attended the scene and pulled the man to safety.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We received reports of a person in the water near to Central Pier when a person was spotted out of their depth in the sea.

"The lifeboat and coastguard rescue team arrived soon after and took the man to the boat house to be checked over.

"He was found to be safe and well and made his own way home.

"If you do see someone in the water call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"Do not go into the water as you may find yourself in more difficulty."

Nobody was injured during the incident.

