Man missing from Lancashire prison

An appeal has been launched to help police find a man missing from Kirkham Prison.

Anthony Donnellan, 38, of Harpurhey, Manchester, went missing from the prison on Saturday after being granted temporary release.

Donnellan had been serving a two year sentence for possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with short black hair, brown eyes and a tribal tattoo on his right arm.

He has links to Manchester and Merseyside.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: “If you have seen Donnellan or know of his whereabouts, I would urge you to contact the police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, if Donnellan sees this appeal, I would advise him to hand himself in at a local police station.

“We are actively seeking him and it’s just a matter of time before we find him.”

Anybody with information is asked to email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0111 of October 9.

Alternatively police can be contacted on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.