Man jailed for possessing extreme octopus pornography

A man has been jailed for illegally possessing extreme pornography featuring a live octopus.

James Hush, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing disgusting, offensive and obscene images of sex between a human and an animal, at an earlier hearing.

He also admitted 11 other charges, that include possessing and making child pornography and voyeurism, between 2013 and 2015.

The court heard the police found 7,931 child sex images on laptops belonging to Hush which included 1167 of the worst kind, category A.

Hush, of Boothroyden Road, Blackpool had downloaded the images using a computer programme which allowed him to receives files from countries across the world.

Police also seized recordings Hush had made of children getting changed at Sandcastle Waterpark, the court heard.

Sentencing Hush to two years and eight months in prison, judge Stuart Baker said: “While it may not be illegal to produce this material in these countries it certainly is illegal to look at it.”

Emma Kehoe prosecuting told the court that police raided the home that Hush shared with his parents in April 2015 and found the sick images.

After admitting what he had done to police, Hush continued to download images.

Preston Crown Court heard that when interviewed by police, Hush said he had filmed the children at the swimming pools because a voice in his head had told him his life was boring and that he should do something exciting.

Hush, who was supported in court by his family, interrupted Judge Baker as he was being sentenced to protest his innocence.

He said: “I am not saying I haven’t done a terrible thing.

“I didn’t know the seriousness of them. They were just file names. I didn’t see the previews of them. I never shared them with anyone else.”

Despite Hush’s protest, Judge Baker said: “These are moving images of children who were being subjected to sexual activity of a very serious kind.”

The judge also banned Hush from entering any swimming pool in the UK for ten years.