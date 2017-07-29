Man 'fuming' after vandals keyed cars in Preston

Have your say

Vandals have reportedly damaged a number of cars in Penwortham.

Images posted on social media appear to show one of the vehicles, which has been scratched by scraping a key along the paintwork.

Twitter user Ryan Gibson shared an appeal for information, saying several vehicles on and around Leyland Road, near to Penwortham Methodist Church, had been affected.

The damage was noticed on Saturday morning and is thought to have taken place overnight.

Mr Gibson wrote: "Ten cars have been keyed overnight on Leyland Road, near the Methodist Church. Did anyone see or hear anything?"

He added that he was 'fuming'.

Police are thought to be investigating. Call 101 with information.