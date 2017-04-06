Man found near Hilton Hotel in 'distressed state' taken to hospital

A "despondent male" was taken to hospital after he was found near to the Hilton Hotel in North Shore, say police.

The man, who was in what police described as a "distressed state", was located on the North Promenade at around 9.40pm on April 5.

Lytham Coastguard Rescue team were tasked to the North Promenade to help with the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called to reports of a distressed male who was found sat on a sea wall. He was seated on the steps with his feet in he water."

Police said that the man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with suspected hypothermia.