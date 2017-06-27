Man found hanging in park

A man was found hanged near to a busy park in Preston today.

Police say they found the body of a male after being called to South Meadow Lane, close to Avenham Park this morning.

A spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.45am today to South Meadow Lane, Preston, to reports the body of a man had been found hanging.

“The man is yet to be formally identified.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Witnesses said the body remained at the scene for some time before being removed by undertakers.