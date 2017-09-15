Man dies in 'unexplained circumstances' in Preston

A man has died after he was discovered in a life threatening condition by paramedics in Preston, say police.
Police were contacted by the ambulance service, who were treating the man who was found on Aqueduct Street, just after 2.30am on September 15.
The man was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
A spokesman for the police said: "Police were contacted by the ambulance service to a report that a man was being treated by paramedics on Aqueduct Street in Preston.
"The man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where he sadly died at shortly before 3.15am."
The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are on-going.
