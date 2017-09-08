Man dead after horror fall from bridge on M55

The M55 is fully open after a 68-year-old man from Preston fell to his death from a motorway bridge earlier this morning.

Drivers were told to 'avoid the area and take alternative routes' after accident investigators were called to the eastbound carriageway, close to junction three at Kirkham, at around 9.40am.

Lane one was blocked following the incident, with lanes two and three still open. Motorway police officers described traffic was 'very heavy'.

A 'full road closure will be implemented shortly', the force initially said in a statement, though that was ultimately not the case.

Four rapid response vehicles carrying paramedics, an ambulance, and a helicopter from the North West Air Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The air ambulance later took off without the man on board, a spokeswoman said.

An edited picture taken at the scene of the accident shows emergency service vehicles in lane one, and on the hard shoulder

Police had expected the motorway to be fully reopen by around 1.10pm.