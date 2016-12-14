Make it your mission to help children this Christmas

Booths supermarket is supporting an annual toy appeal organised by Cash for Kids children's charity.

Mission Christmas encourages supporters to buy just one more children’s gift, and donate it at collection points found in all Booths stores. The presents are then given to local and disadvantaged families to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy opening a special Christmas present.

Last Christmas Mission Christmas raised more than £645,400 in gifts and cash which supported more than 12,500 local children. This year, Booths is aiming to help Mission Christmas beat last year’s fundraising total and help make sure it can help as many children as possible.

Hannah Boucher from Booths said: “We’re asking you to buy just one extra present that Mission Christmas can give to a disadvantaged local child to make their Christmas morning special. All of our stores are official drop-off points for your generous donations to the cause. We need new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children and young people aged 0-18 years. There are plenty of items that you can pop in your trolley during your weekly shop from nappies for babies to toiletries for all ages, from chocolate for teens to coffee for young-adults.”

Booths central office teams will also be volunteering at the Mission Christmas warehouse, packing up gifts for local children.

Click here to find your nearest Booths drop off point. http://www.booths.co.uk/stores/