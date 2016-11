Penwortham flyover or Guild Way was closed today after an accident involving a motorcycle.

The accident happened at around 11.25am this morning (22 November) and police closed part of Guild Way.

Part of the Penwortham flyover has been closed following the accident

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and the extent of the motorcyclist's injuries are unknown.

Drivers were being advised to find alternative routes.

The road was finally reopened at about 2pm.