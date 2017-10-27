Major Preston suburb ‘can’t cope’ with regeneration

Is this the boom town that no one wants?

Bamber Bridge is in the midst of ongoing development plans, including the now approved Ikea as well as over 630 proposed new homes.

Persimmon Homes want to build 261 homes in Bamber Bridge

But the ongoing redevelopments of the area have come under intense scrutiny from environmental charities, residents groups, and councillors, on the grounds of the area being unable to cope with increased demand.

Two of the housing developments, planned for land north of Brindle Road, face resistance from the Brindle Road Action Group and the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) on the grounds of increased traffic, pollution, and pressures on the local infrastructure.

CPRE Lancashire spokeswoman, Audrey Dawson, said: “It’s a bad development; being so close to the motorways is a real public health problem.

“We’re potentially talking about another 800 cars in the area and there is only one bus service, the 113, that goes by.”

Plans for the two developments have been lodged to South Ribble Council by Persimmon Homes and Bellway Homes to build 261 homes and 193 homes on land between the M61 and M6.

Leader of Brindle Road Action Group, Martin Topping, said: “We object to both developments; 450 houses will produce 800 or so cars. That’s 1600 trips in and out each day. The infrastructure for this won’t cope with demand.”

Plans for 184 homes just off Station Road on Wesley Street, Bamber Bridge, have also been lodged.

Councillor for Bamber Bridge East, David Watts, said: “I am totally against the developments. The nearby level crossing is already dangerous with current levels of traffic.

“On top of this we have the Ikea development and plans for another housing plot just off of Station Road. More traffic will go down Station Road but how it will cope, who knows.

“The people of Bamber Bridge need asking what they want for the area.”

A Persimmon Homes spokesman said: “Discussions have been ongoing for a number of years to develop this allocated housing site, and we continue to work closely with the planning department of South Ribble Council.

“Those discussions remain very positive, and we are confident that our application will be supported.”

A Bellway Homes spokesman said: “We are working closely with the council to ensure that our vision meets with their approval and complies with all requirements.

“As part of this process, we will be liaising with all stakeholders.”