Macmillan coffee morning madness

Following the Evening Post’s spread of pictures of Macmillan coffee mornings, more readers have been in touch to share their photos.

Patricia Brown held her second coffee morning at her Penwortham home and raised £463.50 in memory of her husband, Joseph Brown, who died in December 2009.

Patricia Brown's coffee morning

She said: "Macmillan looked after my husband amazingly when he was sadly dying with pancreatic cancer."

Pupils at Kirkham Grammar Junior School brought in £1 for a cake and juice and parents also stopped by for a selection of cakes.

Staff at The Lodge Dementia Care Home in Chorley also held a sale, raising more than £152.

Benjamin Markham, community lead, said: “The day was enjoyed by all residents and families with volunteers of cake makers helping out, we had a best cake maker competition and guess the number of dots on a cake.”

Staff at Just Nice Things, in Chorley, raised £141 by selling cakes, as well as holding games, such as guess how many sweets were in the jar, guess the teddy bear’s name, and guess the football team.

Chorley accountants Abram Ashton raised more than £220 for Macmillan with around 30 people attending throughout the morning.

Accountant Julie Wilson was crowned Star Baker for her lemon drizzle, whilst fellow accountant, Sara Melnicenko, came close second with her homemade jaffa cakes.

Kirkham Grammar Junior School held a coffee morning

Just Nice Things, in Chorley