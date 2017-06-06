M55 death crash latest - driver bailed

A lorry driver arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash on the M55 has been rebailed.

The 34-year-old man was held following a crash on the M55 westbound on Tuesday May 2 which shut the westbound carriageway for eight hours.

Van driver David Hargreaves, a 53-year-old from Chorley, was killed in the crash, which happened close to the exit slip road at junction 3 near Kirkham.

The lorry driver was initially bailed to May 31. He has now been re-bailed to August 1 pending further enquiries.