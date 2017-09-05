Lytham Festival team secure Mariah’s Christmas concerts

Fylde events promoters Cuffe and Taylor - the team behind Lytham Festival - have announced two dates with global singing sensation Mariah Carey.

In a European exclusive, the company has secured dates for the icon’s All I Want For Christmas concert at Manchester Arena on Sunday, December 10 and at The O2 Arena, London, on Monday, December 11.

A spokesman said: “With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah has defined the modern pop artist. As a singer/songwriter/producer, among her countless awards, she has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, 21 American Music Awards, Billboard’s Artist of the Decade Award, the World Music Award for World’s Best Selling Female Artist Of The Millennium, and BMI’s Icon Award for her outstanding achievements in songwriting.

“She has topped the charts globally and has played to packed audiences in stadiums and arenas around the world.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.