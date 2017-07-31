Lytham Festival star Marti Pellow to quit Wet Wet Wet

Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow – who is playing Lytham Festival on Sunday - has announced he is leaving the band after 30 years.

The 52-year-old plans to concentrate on solo work, including songwriting and acting.

He formed the band in the 1980s with friends Tommy Cunningham, Graeme Clark and Neil Mitchell, going on to sell more than 15 million singles and albums around the world with hits such as Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around.

During previous breaks, Pellow has recorded solo albums and starred in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Chicago, Blood Brothers and Evita. He has also played a pantomime villain in Glasgow last Christmas. He is said to be writing a new stage musical with producer Grant Mitchell and playwright Jack Bradley and will join a UK tour of Blood Brothers later this year.

Earlier this month, Wet Wet Wet played three nights at Edinburgh Castle to mark their 30th anniversary.

Pellow will be part of the line up for the Lytham Festival final night on Sunday –the traditional Proms night – which is headlined by Collabro.