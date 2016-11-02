Luke’s triathlon challenge to help reach £50k goal

An eight-year-old boy with cerebral palsy is set to take on the mammoth challenge of a triathlon to help him and his friend raise £50,000.

Luke Carter, from Cabus, is setting off tomorrow with his walking frame as he aims to walk half a mile, bike a lap and a half around Garstang and swim 10 lengths in Garstang YMCA Swimming Centre.

Both him and Thomas Hudson, five, have cerebral palsy after being born prematurely but have been offered a once-in-a lifetime chance to improve their conditions.

The boys, who live only a mile apart in Cabus, north of Garstang, met by chance when attending appointments at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool and after both boys were approved for SDR surgery, the families joined forces.

The NHS will carry out the operation, but don’t pay for it, so £50,000 must now be raised to pay for not only the two lots of surgery but the months of physio which follow.

And Luke hopes his fundraising challenge will help them reach their target and will be joined in the task by his brother Josh and two friends.

His mum Marie Carter said: “This is a massive undertaking for Luke which will be done in his unique style with plenty of stops and a little help along the way, but something he is very determined to do!

“The triathlon was completely Luke’s idea. He’s very determined and keeps asking when he can do more training!”

To help the pair reach their goal go to https://www.gofundme.com/2sthhgk where you can donate.