Lucky escape for South Shore family after garage catches fire

A family in South Shore had a lucky escape after a fire started in their garage, say firefighters.

Crews from South Shore and Blackpool were called out to a family home in Henson Avenue at around 2.30am on September 12.

Fire crews say that a woman in the house was woken by the smell of smoke and promptly evacuated the property along with the rest of her family.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage was "heavily smoke logged" and crews used a hose reel, ventilation fans and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called out to a fire in an integral garage that was built on to the side of a house.

"It was an electrical fire that we believe was started by a workshop lamp. It created large amounts of smoke which woke an occupier up.

"She then evacuated the property with her family and called 999.

"However, the family were actually very lucky as they had removed their smoke alarms and they were only woken up in the end by a light sleeping lady.

"Fortunately the two adults and two children in the property were all safe and well albeit a little shaken up by the experience.

"We want to reinforce the importance of having a working smoke alarm fitted in your property.

"Smoke detectors save more lives than firefighters.

"Had it not been for the light sleeping lady, the outcome of this incident could have been very different."

Nobody was injured during the incident.