Love scores for St Catherine's Hospice

An annual tennis tournament attracting players from across the Ribble and Fylde has served St Catherine’s another ace after raising £800 for the hospice.

This latest donation from the Preston Veterans Tennis Tournament takes the total raised for the Lostock Hall charity over the last 24 years to almost £8,000.

The doubles tournament, sponsored by Bailey’s Financial Services of Whitestake and Barton Grange Garden Centre in Brock, is held between June and October each year, when members aged over 45 from across the Fylde and Ribble compete for the coveted title.

It started as an open competition in 1985, then progressed to both an open and handicap event.

From 1992 the tournament was organised as a charity event in support of the Lostock Hall hospice.

Organiser Anne Carter said: “The aim of the competition is to give players from the Ribble and Fylde clubs the opportunity to play some social competitive tennis, meet new people and keep fit whilst helping St Catherine’s Hospice.

“I have been delighted with the continued success of the event and with the spirit in which the matches have been played. The feedback is very encouraging for the future of the competition.

“My thanks go to all those taking part and especially to Michael Bailey and Guy Topping for their generous support and to Broughton Tennis Club and members whose hospitality helps to make the finals day such a success.”

Emma Jacovelli, fund-raiser for St Catherine’s Hospice, accepted the donation on the charity’s behalf.

She said: “We are very grateful for yet another wonderful donation from the Preston Veterans Tournament. It is good to see people having so much fun raising funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

“The donation will help fund our specialised care for those facing life-shortening illness in our local community.”

Anyone aged over 45 interested in joining the Preston Veterans Tennis Tournament should email the organiser at prestonveteranstennis@gmail.com.

